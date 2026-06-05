EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat: As it happened

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17:22 State of democracy and the rule of law in Serbia raised

A journalist from Serbia’s N1 asked about what he assessed to be missing messages from Costa and von der Leyen Answering the journalist’s question, Ursula von der Leyen said that the accession process is a merit-based process and the rule of law and media freedom are the cornerstones of the accession process. “You know exactly what reforms have to be delivered, judicial reforms, REM council, CFSP alignment. If Serbia delivers on these reforms, then Cluster 3 can be opened. If Serbia delivers, we will deliver. We support the Serbian society on its path to the EU”, von der Leyen said. Antonio Costa reiterated that the Serbian authorities have committed to a concrete calendar for adopting revised electoral laws and laws on the judiciary in the coming weeks, based on which Serbia’s progress will be determined.

17:19 Von der Leyen: Goal is to close all chapters with Montenegro by the end of the year or the beginning of the next According to Ursula von der Leyen, Montenegro’s goal of becoming the 28th member state by 2028 is within reach. “The goal is to have by the end of the year or the beginning of the next all chapters closed, to then do the next steps, this is drafting of the accession treaty and next procedural steps”, von der Leyen said during the joint press conference with Milatović and Costa. She also said that the enlargement will remain merit-based but it must become more dynamic. “Because merit-based does not mean slow, it means predictable. We want to reward reforms with real integration and EU funding”, she said.

17:15 Costa: For the first time since 2013, we are counting down to a new accession

President of the European Council listed the recent successes of the enlargement policy. “I want to mention some important milestones that demonstrate the momentum for enlargement. Last month EU started drafting accession treaty with Montenegro. For the first time since 2013, we are really counting down to the next accession”, Costa said at the press conference following the Summit. He added that last week, at an intergovernmental conference, Albania opened the next phase within the negotiation process. “In addition, the Commission has proposed the closing of the three negotiating chapters with Albania”, Costa said. According to Costa, the Serbian government also presented a concrete calendar to approve the missing elements of the electoral law reform and to complete the judiciary reform in line with ODIHR and the Venice Commission recommendations in the coming weeks. As the final milestone, Costa mentioned the opening of the first enlargement Clusters with Ukraine and Moldova this week. “Accession of the WB remains our priority and a crucial geopolitical investment. We are considering new ideas to streamline and accelerate the process”, Costa said.

17:10 Milatović: Montenegro wants to serve as an example to the Western Balkans

President of Montenegro opened the joint press conference at the end of the Summit. President Milatović said that today’s Summit will be remembered as the most important diplomatic gathering in the history of the country. He added that the Summit confirms that the enlargement policy is again a strategic priority for the EU. “Since 2023, the goal of Montenegro of becoming the 28th member of the EU by 2028 has become a national project, a project of national unity. Today, I can say with full confidence that this goal is realistic and achievable. And Montenegro has demonstrated in many areas that it already acts as a Member State”, Milatović said. He added that Montenegro wants to serve as an example, as a role model to other candidate countries. “Montenegro’s accession to the EU would send a message of credibility and attractiveness of the European project”, he said.

15:05 Bilateral meeting between Spajić and Von der Leyen

Prime Minister of Montenegro posted on X about the bilateral meeting with EC President earlier today. “The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is ready to welcome Montenegro, and it is up to us to deliver the remaining results by the end of the year and complete the negotiation process! Constitutional changes must be a priority for all political actors in Montenegro – there are no excuses!”, Spajić wrote. He added that the Government of Montenegro remains fully focused, with a clear plan and a historic goal. Evropska komisija, na čelu sa Ursulom fon der Lajen, spremna je za doček Crne Gore, a naše je da do kraja godine isporučimo preostale rezultate i završimo pregovarački proces! Ustavne promjene moraju biti prioritet za sve političke aktere u Crnoj Gori – izgovora nema! Vlada Crne… pic.twitter.com/c26HkiuUPP — Milojko Spajić (@MickeySpajic) June 5, 2026

14:25 Family photo taken following the conclusion of the plenary.

The next items on the agenda are a working lunch, which will be followed by a press conference by Costa, von der Leyen and Milatović.

13:50 S&D group: Western Balkans will not remain Europe’s strategic blind spot

The group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament released a statement on the occasion of the Summit To seize this opportunity, the statement says, two things need to happen. “First, Montenegro’s leaders must act responsibly by fostering national unity in pursuit of a shared mission – making the country the EU’s 28th member by 2028″, the statement clarified. The S&D Group called on the government in Podgorica to amend the two alarming laws – the Law on Internal Affairs and the Law on the National Security Agency. “Second, EU leaders must find the political courage to deliver the next enlargement as a necessary strategic investment in Europe’s security, stability, democracy, and prosperity. The Western Balkans is too important to be ceded to Russian and Chinese influence, while Trump’s transactional diplomacy is fuelling the autocratic appetites of regional strongmen”, the S&D group stated. Over the past two days, the S&D team on the ground – including S&D vice-president for enlargement Kathleen Van Brempt and MEPs Matjaž Nemec, Tonino Picula, and Marta Temido – met with the EU ambassador to Montenegro, progressive sister parties, and civil society representatives.

12:55 The plenary session of the Summit starts

The session was opened by the speeches of António Costa, Jakov Milatović and Ursula von der Leyen. President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović described the Summit as a turning point for Montenegro, the Western Balkans and the EU itself. “At the time when enlargement has regained strength, our meeting brings fresh messages to all candidate countries. Montenegro is ready to take the final step to seize this historic opportunity and become the first next member of the EU”, Milatović said. Ursula von der Leyen stated in her opening remarks that the topics of the conversation will be security and geopolitical cooperation, the implementation of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and how to make the enlargement process faster, more strategic and more visible. Following the opening remarks, the remainder of the session is closed to the public.

12:25 Von der Leyen: Granting access to candidates to the EU table is “an interesting proposal”

President of the European Commission commented to the journalist on the idea of including the region in the decision-making processes. “This is a very interesting proposal. I think we will discuss it here and see what the reactions are”, von der Leyen told journalists before the Summit. She said that Albania and especially Montenegro are progressing very well and that, if they finish their job, they should deserve to become EU members based on merit. Von der Leyen was also asked about the report on EU internal reforms, which was supposed to be presented last year, but it was postponed. “We are working on that and it will come together with a report for wider topics, but it will be presented”, she said.

12:10 Rama: Europe needs a “Kohl” moment

Speaking to the journalists ahead of the Summit, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said that Europe “should find the guts for the new Helmut Kohl moment”. Clarifying what he meant, Rama said that “when the (Berlin) wall fell down, the great guy did not say to East Germany ‘you have 35 chapters to go through we are together’. He said ‘we are together, and then we will help you to go through'”, Rama said. He commented on a recent proposal on enlaregement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s proposal, saying that it was aimed at starting the conversation, and already the conversation has developed with the new document, the French-German paper. “So hopefully the leaders of France and Germany will find some more stamina to be like Kohl and Mitterand”, Rama said. He added that, in his opinion, gradual integration is not a waiting room, it is an opportunity for more integration.

12:00 Merz: I hope that we will come to the conclusions that will be implemented

In his doorstep remarks, the German Chancellor said that the EU is capable and willing to enlarge.The “The European Union must show that it is capable and willing to enlarge. There is, of course, a host of questions to be answered together, but above all, it must be acknowledged that this region has a perspective of belonging to the EU”, Merz told journalists ahead of the Summit. “I had an opportunity to speak to many representatives of the region this morning. We will discuss further steps in the plenum, and I really hope that we will come to the conclusions that will be implemented in Brussels in the coming days and weeks. I feel encouraged by today’s discussions. There is a long way ahead of us, but the job is doable”, he added.

11:44 Macron: We are all here to support Montenegro’s efforts to join the EU

In his doorstep remarks, the President of France expressed strong support for the host country. “We are all here to support Montenegro’s efforts to join the EU. Just as with all the chapters you have closed, the reason for our meeting here is the enlargement of the European community with Montenegro as a new member. We are all on Montenegro’s side in the sense that we want to provide support so that it can integrate as quickly as possible. The integration process itself will make the outcome very concrete and will make Montenegro part of our European family”, Macron said, RTCG reported.

11:20 Vučić says Serbia will implement Venice Commission recommendations after meeting with EU leaders

Vučić met with the President of the European Commission von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Costa, the French President Macron and the German Chancellor Merz. Vučić published on his Instagram account that he spoke with EU leaders about EU enlargement and the reforms Serbia is implementing. “I spoke about the activities that Serbia is undertaking to fulfill its obligations within the accession process, including reforms in the areas of the rule of law, electoral legislation, and the implementation of recommendations from relevant European institutions. I emphasized that Serbia will implement all recommendations of the Venice Commission in accordance with European standards”, Vučić wrote. He said that he also discussed developments in the region and across Europe with the leaders. “I stressed the importance of peace, stability, and cooperation for any further progress, as well as the importance of maintaining a credible enlargement policy and a clear European perspective for the countries of the Western Balkans. I expressed the expectation that the European Union will present and further develop a new enlargement methodology that will strengthen the process of European integration for candidate countries”, the President of Serbia wrote.

11:01 Von der Leyen and Macron hold a bilateral meeting

President of the European Commission and the President of France held a meeting ahead of the Summit. “Enlargement is a strategic investment of Europe”, von der Leyen wrote on X.

10:43 No joint declaration expected, N1 reports

According to N1 television, no joint declaration is expected at today’s Summit. The reasons are currently unknown.

10:33 Costa: Historic opportunity to bring Montenegro into the EU

President of the European Council António Costa posted on X that he was delighted to conclude his visit to the Western Balkans in Tivat, after Montenegro’s Independence Day last month. “Montenegro has come a long way over the last twenty years. This generation has a historic opportunity to bring Montenegro into the European Union family”, Costa wrote. He added that in his meeting with President Jakov Milatović, he acknowledged the hard work of Montenegro’s government in driving forward the necessary reforms to join the EU. “Montenegro demonstrates that the opportunity for EU enlargement is real”, Costa wrote. I am delighted to conclude my visit to the Western Balkans in Tivat, after Montenegro’s Independence Day last month.



Montenegro has come a long way over the last twenty years.



This generation has a historic opportunity to bring Montenegro into the European Union family.



In… pic.twitter.com/V9fb10xVp3 — António Costa (@eucopresident) June 5, 2026

The European Union-Western Balkans Summit is held for the first time in Montenegro, the frontrunner candidate for EU membership. The EU-Western Balkans Summit have been held regularly since 2018.

According to the announcement, the discussions will focus on EU enlargement policy, regional stability, and the further integration of the Western Balkans into the EU. On the occasion of the Summit, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in an interview with our portal that “there’s a lot of positive energy around what is being done right now” when it comes to enlargement.

Thursday was marked by the first-ever official visit of a French President to Montenegro, with Emmanuel Macron praising the progress made by Podgorica on its EU path. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the Montenegrin Assembly. The leaders’ welcome was hosted last night by President Jakov Milatović and Prime Minister Milojko Spajić.

In the weeks ahead of the summit, several EU leaders proposed reforms to the EU accession process to accommodate the candidacy of Ukraine, as well as the longstanding membership bids of the Western Balkans. In a new non-paper seen yesterday by our portal, France and Germany proposed an approach that would allow candidates to gradually integrate into EU institutions, decision-making processes and the Single Market.

The days ahead of the Summit in Tivat also featured controversies, when a group of 87 passengers from Belgrade were returned from Tivat airport. The passengers, some of whom were reported to have criminal backgrounds, are linked to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party. Upon his arrival in Tivat on Thursday, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić confirmed that their arrival was organised by someone from SNS and said that it was a “political mistake”, but claimed that their only goal was to organise gatherings in support of him.