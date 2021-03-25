European Parliament adopts Reports on Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia

BRUSSELS – European Parliament has adopted Reports on the 2019-2020 Commission Reports on Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia. Report on Albania received 581 votes for and 61 against, while Report on Kosovo was supported by 471 MEP while 109 was against it. Report on North Macedonia received 558 votes for and 70 against, while in the case of Serbia, the ratio was 538-69. The Reports were drafted by Isabel Santos (S&D), Viola von Cramon-Taubadel (Greens/EFA), Ilhan Kyuchyuk (RE) and Vladimir Bilčik (EPP), respectively, in late 2020 and adopted in February and March by the Committee on Foreign Affairs. They were discussed in the plenary earlier today. Reports on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro are expected to be adopted later this spring.