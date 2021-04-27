Bilčík has “a frank discussion about Serbia’s reform process” with Vučić

BRUSSELS – Following his meeting with President Aleksandar Vučić yesterday evening, EP Rapporteur for Serbia Vladimír Bilčík stated that he appreciated President’s commitment to domestic reforms, which will be crucial in accelerating Serbia’s path towards the EU. “I welcome the President’s strong support to Serbia’s European future, which he underlined in our meeting today. We had a frank discussion about the European Parliament’s position on Serbia’s EU reform process and about the EP-facilitated Inter-Party Dialogue in Serbia. I have assured President Vučić of my full institutional commitment and support for Serbia’s European future”, Bilčík stated. Vučić concluded his two-day visit to Brussels yesterday, during which he met with the highest EU officials, including Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.