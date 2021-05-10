EU Ambassadors congratulate Europe Day to the Western Balkans: “EU future is with you”

BRUSSELS – Ambassadors of thirteen Member States to the EU recorded a joint video message to the citizens of the Western Balkans, released yesterday on the occasion of Europe Day.

The message was recorded by the Ambassadors of Romania, Italy, Lithuania, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Malta, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Austria, Hungary, and Poland to the EU.

“On Europe day, we pay tribute to the vision and the courage that made the EU what it is today: united, strong and inclusive. The EU is where our aspirations for a better future feel at home; and the Western Balkans are a part of this common future”, the Ambassadors stated.

They stated that the EU Enlargement continued to be the EU’s most powerful investment to fully accomplish the European ideal of common peace, security and prosperity and a key for promoting democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights.

“The Western Balkans are at the heart of Europe and we are more than ever committed to anchoring you firmly to the EU, based on common European values. The coronavirus crisis has proven once more the value of solidarity and the challenges know no border. We are therefore happy and grateful that the first Team Europe delivery of vaccinations have reached the Western Balkans. Only together we will overcome the COVID crisis”, the Ambassadors stated.

They also said that the Ambitious Economic and Investment Plan for the region and the Green Agenda would bring the region closer to the EU.

“We will work even harder in key areas and create new opportunities for all generations, including in the context of the Conference on the Future of Europe; an investment for our future together. In these challenging times, our vision for a united Europe embraces you – the citizens of the Western Balkans. This is our commitment”, the Ambassadors concluded.