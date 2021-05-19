US sanctions former Albanian PM Berisha for corruption

WASHINGTON – “Today, I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, a former President of Albania, former Prime Minister of Albania, and former Member of Parliament, Sali Berisha due to his involvement in significant corruption”, stated in a press release of US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

According to Blinken, in his official capacity as Prime Minister of Albania in particular, Berisha was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes, including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members at the expense of the Albanian public’s confidence in their government institutions and public officials.

He assessed that Berisha’s own rhetoric demonstrates he is willing to protect himself, his family members, and his political allies at the expense of independent investigations, anticorruption efforts and accountability measures.

“With this designation, I am reaffirming the need for accountability and transparency in Albania’s democratic institutions, government processes and the actions of Albanian public officials”, Blinken concluded.