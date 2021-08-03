Schmidt meets with Džaferović and Komšić, Dodik refuses to come

SARAJEVO – New High Representative Christian Schmidt visited the BiH Presidency, with only Šefik Džaferović and Željko Komšić present. Schmidt said that he was certain there would be a constructive dialogue with Milorad Dodik in due course. With this meeting, High Representative opened a series of meetings with domestic institutions and political stakeholders. “I believe it is an appropriate start. My intention is to speak to all and to use my experience, strength, influence, and connections to ensure Bosnia and Herzegovina and its peoples have a prosperous future”, Schmidt said. He said that there was no understanding in the EU about the lack of cooperation between the sides in the country and underlined that the territorial integrity of BiH, with two entities, must be preserved, Radio Free Europe reports.