EU and US representatives in Montenegro call for lowering of religious tensions

PODGORICA – EU and US representatives have reacted to the rising tensions over the enthronement of the new Serbian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral Joanikije, which is scheduled to take place on 5 September in Cetinje, the historical capital of Montenegro. Opposition Democratic Party of Socialists and Social Democratic Party are against the ceremony being held in Cetinje and there have already been calls for protests against the ceremony. EU Delegation reacted to the developments for Vijesti. “Any statements or activities that create ethnic and religious tensions and divisions are contrary to fundamental European values… Montenegro needs all parts of society to work constructively together, in order to progress on the path to the EU “, it stated. US Embassy stated that the country supports religious freedom, but also freedom of expression, which includes the right to peaceful gathering.