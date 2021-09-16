fbpx
16. 09. 2021.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Várhelyi holds a meeting with Western Balkan ministers ahead of Brdo Summit

by EWB

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi held a remote meeting with the Western Balkan Ministers in view of the upcoming Summit organised by Slovenian Presidency, scheduled for 6 October. “Good exchange of views with Foreign/EU Integration Ministers of Western Balkans in view of EU-Western Balkans Summit in October in Brdo, including on Economic and Investment Plan implementation, Common Regional Market, green lanes, roaming, fight against COVID-19″, Várhelyi  tweeted. 

