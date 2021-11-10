Zaev to postpone resignation, SDSM decides

SKOPJE – Social Democratic Alliance of Macedonia (SDSM) announced yesterday evening that its leader Zoran Zaev would postpone his resignation as Prime Minister “to ensure the stability of the country and the European perspective”. The decision was adopted unanimously by the party’s central committee. “The moment that North Macedonia is facing is very important and we should all be up to the task because the price is high”, said the central committee chairman Pero Kostadinov. Zaev is expected to meet with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte today, while the vote of confidence in the Government filed by the opposition is scheduled for Thursday. He announced his resignation on 31 October, following the loss of his party in Skopje local election.