Zaev’s government carries on as a non-confidence initiative fails

SKOPJE – Zoran Zaev’s administration in North Macedonia will continue to stay in government after the opposition’s efforts to secure the necessary votes for a motion of no confidence failed, Euronews Albania reports. Around midnight, Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, wrapped up the plenary session by declaring that the lack of a quorum came as a result of the low number of opposition MPs present in Parliament, which made it impossible to hold a vote. The Macedonian and Albanian opposition walked out of North Macedonia’s Parliament, after not being able to secure the minimum 61 votes necessary to vote for the motion of no confidence against Zoran Zaev’s administration. Opposition accused the majority of having ‘captured Kastriot Rexhepi, the Besa Movement MP’, without whom there was not enough votes for toppling the government. Rexhepi announced a press conference for Monday.