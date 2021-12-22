COVID-19 certificates issued by Montenegro recognised as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate

BRUSSELS – European Commission adopted yesterday new equivalence decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Montenegro and four other countries are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Montenegro thus joined North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia as the Western Balkan countries whose COVID-19 certificates have been recognised as equivalent. This decision, the Commission stated, stems from a technical assessment performed by EU services of digital certificates issued by these five countries and territories which, as a result, will be connected to the EU’s system. The EU will accept their COVID certificates under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate. At the same time, Montenegro agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for arriving EU nationals.