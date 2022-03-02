High Representative releseas a Declaration on alignment of third countries with sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the Union Josep Borrell released yesterday a Declaration “on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine”.

The restrictive measures mentioned in the Declaration were adopted on 23 February, following the Russian recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, but before the attack on Ukraine on 24 February. EU subsequently adopted a series of other restrictive measures.

The sanctions in question refer to the widening of the list of persons and institutions whose assets have been frozen in the EU.

According to the Declaration, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina align themselves with this Council Decision.

Serbia has so far not aligned itself with any restrictive measures. Kosovo, which is not recognized by all EU Member States, also adopted restrictive measures, including asset freezes and travel bans, on 25 February.

The full text of the Declaration reads:

“On 23 February 2022, the Council adopted Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/265.

The Council Decision adds 22 individuals and 4 entities to the list of persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in the Annex to Decision 2014/145/CFSP.

The Candidate Countries North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania, the country of the Stabilisation and Association Process and potential candidate Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.”