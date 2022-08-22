RFE: Lajčák and Escobar in Belgrade and Pristina this week

BRUSSELS – The EU Special Representative for Kosovo – Serbia Dialogue and US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans will visit Pristina and Belgrade, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported. The visit will take place this week and aims to talk with two parties again to find a solution regarding the issuance of entry-exit documents for Serbian citizens. According to RFE, the chief negotiators of Serbia and Kosovo were supposed to meet this week as part of the continuation of engagement in Brussels, but this will most likely await the outcome of the talks that Miroslav Lajčák and Gabriel Escobar will hold with the interlocutors in Pristina and Belgrade. The German Embassy in Pristina announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will invite the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Aleksandar Vučić and Albin Kurti to a meeting in Berlin.