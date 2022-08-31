Lajčák: Two months for Kosovo and Serbia to find a solution for vehicle license plates

BRUSSELS – The special envoy of the European Union for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, says that there is a deadline of two months for both countries to find a solution to the issue of vehicle license plates, Exit.Albania reported.

Lajčák, commenting on the statement of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić who said he is not optimistic about finding a solution before September 1, said a solution is not being considered within that date.

“The decision of the government in Kosovo is for the process to end by the end of October. So we have two months to find a solution. We are already in that process. We have already had talks with President Vučić and Prime Minister Kurti on that topic. We were in trouble for identity cards and entry-exit documents. For license plates, we have at least two months to solve them, I believe we will find a solution”, he told Euronews Serbia.

On Saturday, Kosovo and Serbia agreed to waive the issuance of entry-exit documents for citizens of both countries, meaning there is free movement between them. Serbia, however, was quick to issue guidance online and at the border that this decision must be in no way interpreted as recognition of Kosovo. The Kosovo government has not clarified if the measure has indeed been postponed until October, instead of the initial 1 September deadline.