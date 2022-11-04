Borrell: Serbia and Kosovo received a new dialogue plan

MUNSTER – Serbia and Kosovo have received a new dialogue plan for the normalization of relations, confirmed the EU High Representative Josep Borrel, Radio Free Europe reported. “With special representative Miroslav Lajčak, we worked a lot on it. Before the summer, we presented the plan to both sides, both Serbia and Kosovo, so that they would overcome the permanent crisis regime in which we were working and achieve a comprehensive normalization of relations,” said Borrell in Münster, Germany, where the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries is being held. He added that they received “answers from both sides.” The head of European diplomacy also stated that in the coming days they will analyze the answers they received from Pristina and Belgrade and that he hopes that “it will represent a breakthrough and a step forward in this process.” He thanked both the German and French sides for their support in developing the plan.