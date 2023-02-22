Vučić and Kurti in Brussels on Monday

BRUSSELS – The European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti had confirmed their participation at a high-level political meeting in Brussels on 27 February.

Supported by EU Special Representative for Belgrade Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčak, EU High Representative Josep Borrell will hold separate meetings with the leaders starting at 15 pm, followed by a joint meeting. As confirmed earlier, the focus of the meeting will be the EU Proposal on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. According to the statement of EEAS, Borrell will have a press conference after the meeting.

On Tuesday, Albin Kurti told media in Pristina that he expects the mediators to stick to the European proposal and refrain from focusing on the interests of one part. He added that the Association of Serbian Communities (ASM) would not be discussed at the meeting with the Serbian President.

Today, the President of Serbia said there would be a talk on the ASM because he will talk about it, and “by God, so will the European representatives”.

“I will always go to talk, but there is no talking with Kurti. He starts talking about Slobodan Milošević, about his own suffering, about Adem Demaci, and you realize that he is stuck in those times, and that’s it”, Vučič said, N1 reported.

He believes Kurti will attend the talks “with the attitude ‘I will accept everything, but first Serbia needs to recognize us'”.

“There is nothing they can surprise me with. I am prepared for everything. I attended all those talks so many times, so it is not difficult for me to know what he will come out with”, Vučić said.