Council appoints new EU Special Representatives for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo

BRUSSELS – The Council of the EU today appointed new Special Representatives for several countries and regions. The new EU Special Representative in Kosovo will be Aivo Orav, an Estonian diplomat who has previously served as Head of EU Delegations to Montenegro and North Macedonia. He will take up his duties on 1 September 2024 for an initial period of two years. Meanwhile, Luigi Soreca was appointed as the EU Special Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina succeeding Johann Sattler. He will also take up his duties on 1 September 2024. Soreca was previously the Head of the EU Delegation to Albania. Furthermore, Miroslav Lajčák, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkans regional issues, had his mandate extended until 31 January 2025.