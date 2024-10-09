Anna Lührmann: The Western Balkans has its place in the EU and Germany will continue to support the countries on this path

BERLIN – “Despite of all the challenges, I believe that the Western Balkans has its place in the EU, and Germany will continue to support the countries on this path”, said Anna Lührmann, Minister of State for Europe and Climate at the German Federal Foreign Office, in the welcome speech at the Civil Society and Think Tank Forum 2024 today in Berlin. This international conference is held on 8- 10 October, in the framework of the Berlin Process, and is organised by the Southeast Europe Association and the Aspen Institute Germany, with the support of German Federal Office.

Referring to the tenth anniversary of the launching of the Berlin Process, Anna Lührmann stated that the civil society organisations from the Western Balkans are integral part of it, and that she is impressed by their contribution to the Process. In addition, she stressed that the NGO sector in the region is faced up with multiple challenges.

“These challenges include a lack of funds, and, what is much worse, the civil society in the Western Balkans is often faced up with intimidation, concretely, with threats, which become common thing nowadays. This is what we are seeing in Serbia right now. Let me be honest – this is totally unacceptable. Even in situations where there is no consensus in opinion, the obligation of the authorities, including those in Serbia, is to protect all the actors in the public life, which implies the freedom of speech”, Lührmann noted.

The German Minister underlined that German is constantly appealing to the authorities in Serbia to facilitate civil debate, as well as to improve the rule of law.

“These are the foundations that are invariably linked to further progress in EU accession, as well as to the accession to the Common Market of the EU”, said Anna Lührmann.

According to the German Minister, the Governments of the Western Balkan countries “must prove that they truly respect the values of the EU and that are seriously committed to the goal related to European integration”. As she pointed out, this requires strong political will, trust and cooperation between the countries of this region.

Lührmann also referred to attempts of some politicians, aimed at the destabilization of the region, and as one of the “threats to democracy” in the Western Balkans, she stated the “frequent disinformation campaigns”. In her opinion: “We need to cooperate more to uncover the pieces of disinformation”.

Speaking about the future of the Berlin Process, the German Minister stressed the need for achieving the reconciliation in the Western Balkans, so that all the countries in the region will join the EU, “the union of peace and prosperity”. In her opinion, one of the important tasks of the “Western Balkans Six” is the implementation of the goals regarding the so-called “Green transition”.

The Berlin Process was set up in 2014 as a platform to increase cooperation between the Western Balkans Six and the Berlin Process host countries as well as the EU. High official representatives of the Western Balkan Six (WB6) and their peers in Berlin Process host countries meet at least once a year at the Summit and preparatory Ministerial meetings. The Process also involves the EU institutions, international financial institutions and the region’s civil society, youth and businesses.