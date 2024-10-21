Vučić holds “an excellent meeting” with O’Brien and Eichhorst hours after a phone call with Putin

BELGRADE – President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić met with US Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien and Managing Director for Europe at the European External Action Service Angelina Eichhorst on Sunday. According to Vučić, it was “an excellent meeting, with a focus on the political situation in the region, the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, and strengthening cooperation in numerous domains”. Earlier in the day, Vučić had a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade in World War II.

Commenting on the meeting with O’Brien and Eichhorst, Vučić wrote on his Instagram account that he had informed the interlocutors “in detail about the situation in KiM and expressed deep concern about the challenges that the Serbian people face on a daily basis”.

“I stressed the need for greater US engagement on this issue since stronger support and more active participation of the United States could contribute to stability and security in the region. I reiterated Serbia’s commitment to EU integration and reforms that are necessary to improve cooperation with the EU, but also stressed that the entire region needs a stable and predictable future, with clear messages from the Union on enlargement. I also pointed out the enormous progress of Serbia in all spheres of the economy, which, by obtaining the investment rating, was confirmed in the highest international circles”, the President of Serbia wrote on Instagram.

Vučić added that he expressed readiness “to seek solutions together for sustainable and lasting stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans, as well as hope that the dynamics of dialogue and regional cooperation will continue with the support of the USA and the EU”.

The meeting took place hours after a phone conversation between Vučić and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade in World War II, in which the Soviet Army participated.

In a video statement after the phone call, Vučić said he had not spoken to Putin in almost two and a half years and said that the conversation was “good, open, long and substantial”.

He thanked Putin for the Russian supply of natural gas to Serbia “under very favorable prices”.

“I have expressed hope, just like I did two and a half years ago, that Serbia would not impose sanctions on Russia, just like I have shown extraordinary gratitude for Russian support in the United Nations over various resolutions and especially permanent support to the territorial integrity of Serbia”, Vučić said.