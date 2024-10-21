Von der Leyen to visit Western Balkans Six from 23 to 26 October

BRUSSELS – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Western Balkans Six from 23 October to 26 October, it has been officially announced by the EC.

It is von der Leyen’s fourth annual tour in the Western Balkans since 2021. She will start the tour on 23 October, with the first stop in Albania, where she will meet Prime Minister Edi Rama and deliver a speech at the inauguration ceremony for the College of Europe campus in Tirana.

On 24 October she will meet with President of Albania Bajram Begaj and travel to North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In North Macedonia, Ursula von der Leyen will have conversations with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

In BiH, von der Leyen will also visit the areas affected by the floods of 4 October and will express the readiness of the EU to help in dealing with the consequences.

The next day, on 25 October, she will meet with the Presidency of BiH and Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers Borjana Krišto and travel to Serbia where she will have conversations with President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Miloš Vučević.

On 26 October, the President of the EC will travel to Kosovo where she will meet President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu and Prime Minister Aljbin Kurti. Later in the day she will visit Montenegro and have conversations with President Jakov Milatović and Prime Minister Milojko Spajić.

It is expected d that during her visit to the region Ursula von der Leyen will focus on the EU enlargement, as well as on the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which covers the period 2024 – 2027 and will provide up to 2 billion euros in grants and 4 billion euros in loans to the EU’s six Western Balkan partners in the coming years.