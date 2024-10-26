Von der Leyen concludes visit to the Western Balkans marked by promotion of the Growth Plan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen concluded today her fourth annual tour in the Western Balkans, during which she presented the EU’s Growth Plan for the region and met with all heads of state and government, except Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević, with whom the meeting was cancelled after he had met with a Russian minister on the same day.

On the first day of her visit, the European Commission formally approved five out of six Reform Agendas adopted by the Western Balkan governments. Based on the implementation of the reforms, the EU will release funding to the six countries until 2027.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has not yet submitted its Reform Agenda. Ursula von der Leyen stated in her press conference with the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers Borjana Krišto that the EU is ready to help her finalise it.

In her statements with regional leaders, von der Leyen stressed that EU enlargement would be at the top of her agenda during her second term as the President of the European Commission. She mostly lauded the countries’ reform efforts which also caused some criticism, including from the Serbian opposition.

Von der Leyen started her visit to the Western Balkans in Albania on Wednesday, where she also delivered a keynote address at the newly opened College of Europe campus.

In North Macedonia, the President of the European Commission addressed the issue of constitutional change, which is a condition for the country to advance in its reform process, set by Bulgaria. Von der Leyen stated that the EU expected North Macedonia to fulfil this requirement. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has maintained his position that he would accept to change the constitution under the condition that the amendments enter into force upon the country’s accession to the EU.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, von der Leyen also visited the areas affected by the floods of 4 October. She stated that the EU has mobilised EUR 20 million for immediate help from its Solidarity Fund, and will also support BiH’s reconstruction and recovery.

Following a visit to Serbia and Kosovo, von der Leyen concluded her visit on Saturday in Montenegro, where she assessed that the country’s goal to enter the EU by 2028 is “ambitious” but achievable, Vijesti reports.

Von der Leyen also said, during her press conference with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, that Montenegro could still close several negotiating chapters this year, and that the tone of the European Commission’s annual report, which will be presented next week, will be positive.