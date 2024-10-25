Von der Leyen cancels meeting with Serbian PM Miloš Vučević due to his meeting with a Russian minister

BELGRADE – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today cancelled a planned meeting with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević during her visit to the country. European Commission has confirmed for several media outlets, including N1 and RFE, that this was due to Vučević’s meeting with the Russian of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, who is also on a visit to Serbia. Ursula von der Leyen visited Serbia today as a part of her annual Western Balkans tour, the focus of which is the promotion of the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and other forms of cooperation between the EU and the region. She held a press conference with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić after a meeting of two delegations.