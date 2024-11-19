NATO appoints Radmila Šekerinska as the new Deputy Secretary General

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has decided to appoint Radmila Šekerinska from North Macedonia as the next Deputy Secretary General.

”I am happy to announce the appointment of Radmila Šekerinska as the next Deputy Secretary General. She is a true believer in NATO, knows the work it takes to join the Alliance, and what it means to be a full member. I look forward to working with her as she takes up this vital role”, Mark Rutte said.

She previously served as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Defence of North Macedonia, including in the lead up to the country joining the NATO Alliance in 2020. She will take up her post later this year.

Radmila Šekerinska stated on X that it will be her privilege to serve as NATO Deputy Secreatry General under the the leadership of Rutte. “I’m committed to working with all Allies towards an even stronger and safer Alliance”, she said.