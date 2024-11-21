Montenegro becomes the first Western Balkans country to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA)

PODGORICA – Today, Montenegro has officially become part of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), an initiative of the European Union established with the aim of making bank money transfers as simple, fast and cheap as possible.

The Central Bank of Montenegro stated that the country has “made significant efforts to harmonize national payment system and current regulations with EU standards, and, as a result, it became the first Western Balkan country to join SEPA area, fulfilling one of the key goals on its path to membership in the European Union”.

It was clarified that, according to the European Payments Council (EPC) calendar, the start of accession of Montenegrin financial institutions to SEPA payment schemes is scheduled for April 2025, while EPC will subsequently inform about the date of operational start of provision of services for payment service providers from Montenegro.

“The accession of Montenegro to SEPA represents a significant milestone in the process of financial integration of our country into the European Union. This step opens up economic opportunities and brings visible benefits for the Montenegrin population and economy on Montenegro’s accelerated path towards EU membership”, said Irena Radović, Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro.

Similarly, Giorgio Andreoli, Director General of EPC stated that “the inclusion of financial institutions from Montenegro is a natural step forward in the SEPA accession process, which demonstrates Europe’s commitment to harmonize electronic payments in an area that extends beyond the EU borders”.

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a pan-European initiative, launched in 2008 to simplify, accelerate and harmonize electronic payments, while reducing costs as much as possible. The initiative was primarily designed for the European Union market, but the SEPA area now has a total of 36 countries, not just all EU member states.

The backbone of SEPA is a set of rules and standards for making cashless payments. In order for a country to join SEPA, it must comply legally and technically with the regulations of the European Union in the domain of payment systems, and a very important role in such a process is played by national banks, which, on behalf of the countries, submit applications for accession of SEPA.

The topic of accession of the Western Balkan countries to SEPA came to the public attention in late September, when Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission Directorate for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) said that Montenegro was poised to become the first country in the Western Balkans to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), as early as on 1 January 2025.

Koopman also stated that Albania and North Macedonia could soon follow Montenegro, “while Serbia and Kosovo are also very interested in membership, and, hopefully, it will not be long before Bosnia and Herzegovina becomes part of SEPA”.