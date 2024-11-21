EU Diplomatic Programme for the Enlargement Region at the College of Europe opens for applicants

BRUSSELS – The College of Europe has announced that it will host, beginning in early 2025, a new diplomatic programme: the European Union Diplomatic Programme for the Enlargement Region. This programme, funded by DG NEAR, complements the recently established European Union Diplomatic Academy, funded by the EEAS.

The overall objective of the European Union Diplomatic Programme for the Enlargement Region is to foster regional cooperation among junior officials of the enlargement region and with their EU peers by creating a unified ‘esprit de corps’ and strengthening their knowledge in EU affairs. The Programme is especially tailored towards junior officials working in the field of foreign policy (EU Common Foreign and Security Policy – CFSP) and EU accession.

Interested candidates to join the first cohort of the new 5-month-long residential programme are invited to apply before 9 December. The programme welcomes candidates from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine and Türkiye.

All information about the programme and the application process can be found here.

The College of Europe was the world’s first university institute of postgraduate studies and training in European affairs and remains unique and innovative to this day. The first campus of the College of Europe was opened in Bruges (Belgium), the second one in Natolin (Poland), and the third one in Tirana (Albania).