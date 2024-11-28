Antonio Costa to host Western Balkans leaders on 3 December

BRUSSELS – Antonio Costa, the new President of the European Council, will hosts the leaders of the Western Balkans Six on 3 December in Brussels.

Radio Free Europe has learned from diplomatic sources that Costa wants to send a signal that in his work he will consider the Western Balkan region as one of the priorities and that he wants to have regular relations with the leaders of the region.

One topic of the discussion will be the preparation of the Summit EU-Western Balkans, scheduled for 18 December in Brussels. According to Radio Free Europe, it has been unofficially announced that the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and the Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will be present at the dinner.

Summits between the EU and the Western Balkans Six have already become regular and are taking place at least once a year. The new President of the European Council is expected to continue this tradition.

Antonio Costa, the former Portuguese Prime Minister, will officially start his term of office on 1 December, on the same day when the mandate of the new European Commission is expected to begin.