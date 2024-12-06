Will the rush for lithium crush EU standards in the Western Balkans?

BRUSSELS – As a result of the increasing global demand for critical raw materials, including lithium, EU officials tend to turn a blind eye when it comes to the problems of the rule of law and the state of democracy in the Western Balkans. Such a tendency results in the fact that the European Union is losing credibility among the citizens in the region, concluded the participants of the discussion “Will the rush for lithium crush EU standards?”.

This event was jointly organised by the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG) and the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) on 4 December in Brussels. Participants remarked that nobody from the EU institutions responsible for this issue accepted to attended, which was a worrying sign.

Florian Bieber, BiEPAG coordinator and professor for Southeast European History and Politics at the University of Graz, stated that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on critical raw materials between Serbia and the EU, which envisages a lithium-mining project, was “a very quick and obviously rushed decision”.

He added that such a move was preceded by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Serbia to declare the Government’s decision to stop the plan to build a disputed lithium mine unconstitutional.

“No public debate was held and it came almost out of blue, which raises questions about the legitimacy of the process… The fact is that some EU member states approve this project, which would have a great impact not only in Serbia but in the Western Balkans in general regarding the rule of law and democracy”, Florian Bieber said.

Similarly, Vedran Džihić, a member of BiEPAG and Senior Researcher at the Austrian Institute for International Affairs, claimed that one of the gravest concerns of the people and the ecological activists in both Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina is whether these countries are ready to implement the lithium-mining projects according to the EU standards.

“The lithium-mining is an integral part of the promises made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić that the citizens would live in a golden age… On the one hand, there is a utopian promise, and, on the other hand, there are the reality checks presented by the activists, who doubt whether these projects will be implemented according to the EU standards… The relevant institutions are captured, they are collapsing, so how can these institutions guarantee anything?”, Vedran Džihić asked.

According to Džihić, the EU is starting to lose credibility among the people in the Western Balkans due to the support for lithium mining.

Srđan Majstorović, a member of BiEPAG and chairman of the Governing Board of the European Policy Centre (CEP), agreed that there is a widespread lack of trust in Serbia, which sparked concerns for the impacts of the lithium-mining project by Rio Tinto company.

“The key issue in Serbia is the lack of trust, both in the institutions and politicians, which is the result of the fact that we have been living in the captured state over the past twelve years. The way the EU officials are behaving nowadays when it comes to this issue is not always the wisest one, since it undermines the credibility of the Union… The citizens of Serbia who protested against lithium mining are not against the EU standards, they just want the same standards such as in Germany and other member states to be applied in Serbia”, Srđan Majstorović remarked.

Aleksandra Tomanić, Executive Director of the European Fund for the Balkans, stressed that “it is very hard to believe in the stories that everything will be done according to the EU standards”.

“The recent protests against lithium mining demonstrated that there is a democratic potential that still exists despite all circumstances. Serbia and Western Balkans are one of the most polluted areas globally, so the people defend their right to live in a healthy environment and the EU is turning a blind eye to it”, Aleksandra Tomanić underlined.

According to Tomanić, “lithium will not be the technology of the future while drinking water will be a big challenge in the future”.

Jovana Marović, member of BiEPAG and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of European Affairs of the Government of Montenegro claimed that “the lithium issue is a problem for all of us, not only for Serbia”.

“The lithium issue and the mining in the Western Balkans have implications for the EU enlargement at least at three levels: the first is that the rule “fundamentals first” is not valid any longer, it has been changed with the “money first” motto; the second thing is – if you are tolerating what Serbia does at home it is completely fine also what Serbia is doing in the region; and the third thing is the fact that the EU is losing its credibility”, Jovana Marović remarked.