European Western Balkans celebrates its 10th anniversary in Brussels

BRUSSELS – The European Western Balkans portal celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Press Club in Brussels on 4 December.

“From modest beginnings and the launch of the portal in mid-2014, we have managed to become a relevant source of information in the Western Balkans and the European Union”, said Nemanja Todorović Štiplija, editor-in-chief of EWB, in the speech he gave at the event.

Štiplija added that EWB has grown into a respected platform known for its professionalism and impact, both in the Western Balkans and among all those in the EU interested in enlargement.

“To all of you, our readers, collaborators, donors, and supporters – thank you for standing with us. Your trust and engagement fuel our work and give purpose to what we do. As we reflect on the past ten years, we also look to the future with ambition. The challenges in our region are many, but our mission remains clear: to deliver reliable information, foster dialogue, and promote the European future for the citizens of the Western Balkans,” said Štiplija.

He also thanked the European Fund for the Balkans for their generous support over the years and for helping EWB organize the celebration in Brussels.

Nikola Burazer, Executive Editor of European Western Balkans, said that fighting for EU integration of the Western Balkans is not easy, as Ii means being critical of both our own governments in the region, as well as of the EU.

“Some of them might get angry. Needless to say, this criticism has cost us dearly, but it has still enabled us to maintain our credibility”, Burazer said.

He added that the European Western Balkans ream did not believe in EU enlargement for its own sake, but because of the values that underpin it.

“Fighting for these values is something we will never forfeit. I want to thank our whole team, whose hard work – well beyond the regular work hours and expected duties – made all of this possible,” Burazer concluded.