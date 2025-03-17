Police in North Macedonia detains 15 persons after horrific fire blaze leaving 59 dead in a night club

SKOPJE – Police of North Macedonia have detained 15 persons, including former state officials, after the devastating fire broke out during a concert at the night club in Kočani town on Sunday, leaving at least 59 young people dead and more than 150 injured. Following the tragedy, a seven-day national mourning was declared in the country.

The fire broke out around 2:30 in the morning on 16 March at the Pulse venue, where about 500 people had gathered for a concert by a popular “DNK band.” Videos posted on the internet show people partying as sprinklers were activated near the stage.

At one point, the sparks started reaching the ceiling, which caught fire. Reuters reported that people scrambled for the small venue’s only exit as the fire spread across the ceiling.

Only one member of the DNK band survived and was being treated in hospital. Authorities fear that the death toll may rise further, as some of the injured remain in critical condition. The injured were transferred to hospitals in Kočani, Štip and Skopje.

North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said that it was a terrible tragedy and “must never happen again”.

“None of those responsible this time will evade the law, justice and punishment… Never again sacrifice the standards and safety of people for the profit and wealth of individuals. Nothing is more valuable than a human life, and especially a young life,” she remarked.

Siljanovska-Davkova underlined that several countries expressed their willingness to help.

“The most seriously injured are transported to specialized clinics in Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Turkey for medical treatment… Good people from all over the world are with us. We will never forget this act of kindness. We will be eternally grateful to them,” she said in a public address.

The country’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the nightclub’s license had been issued illegally by the Ministry of Economy, and that those found responsible would face justice.

On 17 March, the government made a decision to oblige the State Market Inspectorate to carry out an extraordinary inspection of catering facilities throughout the country in the next three days.

Interior Minister Panče Toškovski, stressed that 20 people had so far been identified as suspects in connection with the fatal blaze, 15 of whom were questioned by the police. He underlined that the owner of the nightclub had a forged operating permit for the venue.

“The detainees will be questioned since there are grounds for suspicion that there is bribery and corruption linked to the fire… The number of people inside the club was at least double its official capacity of 250”, Toškovski said, adding that “pyrotechnics likely caused the roof to catch fire”.

State Prosecutor Ljupčo Kočevski stated that a preliminary inspection of the nightclub had revealed numerous safety code violations including a lack of emergency exits, an insufficient number of fire extinguishers, and improper access for emergency vehicles.

“There was no access to fire engines from both sides, in accordance with the fire safety regulations. The interior of the building was lined with plasterboard, but it was not fireproof”, Kočevski clarified.

He added that the former Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi was questioned at the police station in Skopje related to the tragedy, as well as the former State Secretary in the Ministry Razmena Čekić Đurović.

Media in North Macedonia have reported that the license for the operating of “Pulse” night club was issued in March 2024, before the elections, when Bekteshi was still at the helm of the Ministry, and that it was allegedly signed by Čekić Đurović.

On Monday, 17 March, mayor of Kočani Ljupčo Papazov, a member of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE, announced his resignation.

A day of mourning in Montenegro and Serbia, EU officials expressed their condolences to the families of the victims

In response to the tragedy in North Macedonia, Montenegro declared 17 March a national day of mourning, followed by Serbia, where 18 March would be a day of mourning.

“The Government of Montenegro is ready to stand by the friendly people of North Macedonia in all necessary ways at this difficult time, and we hereby inform the public that Monday, March 17, will be a Day of Mourning in Montenegro”, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić posted on X.

Similarly, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated that he had offered Siljanovska-Davkova to send medical helicopters and other vehicles, as well as medical teams to help and that Serbia stood ready to give medical treatment to the injured.

According to the Serbian media, some of the injured have already been transported to the hospitals in Belgrade and Niš.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also expressed the readiness to provide any assistance to the North Macedonia “that may be needed”, as well as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The officials of EU have offered their deep condolences to the families of the victims.

Ursula von der Layen, President of the European Commission stressed that the EU “stands in solidarity with the people of North Macedonia in this difficult time”, while Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that she was “deeply saddened about the tragic fire, which claimed too many young lives in Kočani”.

In addition, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos wrote on X that her “thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the whole of North Macedonia during this terrible tragedy”.