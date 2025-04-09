Kallas visits Western Balkans: There are no shortcuts to EU membership

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, is visiting Montenegro, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of her first trip to the Western Balkans.

Kallas said in Sarajevo that the European Union stands with Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that the actions of the authorities in the Republika Srpska entity are undermining constitutional order of the country.

“The EU will not tolerate any threats to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order of this country”, Kalas said.

Kallas visited EU troops at Camp Butmir, as a part of the EUFOR Althea mission.

“Our mission clearly demonstrates the EU’s readiness to ensure peace and stability. as part of our commitment to supporting BiH, we increased the number of troops in the country last month, in response to the political crisis. A safe and secure environment in the country must not be jeopardize. In today’s discussions, I emphasized that political leaders must work to bridge divisions, not deepen them”, Kallas said.

The Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, stated that the country’s EU path faces numerous obstacles.

She noted that problems can be resolved if there is mutual understanding, emphasizing that BiH could overcome these challenges “through reasonable conduct by the EU”. According to her, the meeting with Kalas was an opportunity to demonstrate to EU officials just how divergent the views within BiH truly are.

Speaking about the situation in RS entity, Cvijanović rejected claims that anything happening there that could undermine the territorial integrity of BiH.

“There is no need for anyone to warn us – nothing is happening in Republika Srpska that would threaten the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, Cvijanović siad.

Albania could become a EU member by 2030

At the joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the EU High Representative stated that Albania could potentially become a member of the EU by 2030. She described Albania as a truly strong partner of the EU and emphasized that the country is fully aligned with the EU’s Foreign and Security Policy.

“Your decision to fully implement EU sanctions against Russia, along with your humanitarian and political support for Ukraine, demonstrates your strong commitment to EU values. I understand that, from a political standpoint, this is not always an easy choice. You are also a valuable and constructive partner in regional cooperation, especially in helping ensure a secure environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Kallas said, addressing Prime Minister Rama.

She underscored that the EU remains fully committed to Albania and that this partnership brings mutual benefits. Kallas added that Albania has an ambitious plan to complete EU accession negotiations within the next two years.

When asked whether 2030 is a realistic target for Albania to join the EU, Kallas responded affirmatively, stressing that it is achievable if all parties fulfill their obligations.

Prime Minister Rama stated that Albania is fully aligned with the European Union in all areas.

He revealed that, during his meeting with Commissioner Kallas, they discussed the accession process and a “very ambitious timeline” agreed upon with the European Commission to complete negotiations by 2027.

“There are no outstanding issues or problems between Albania and the EU. We are fully aligned in every respect, most notably in Albania’s foreign policy, which is 100 percent in line with the EU,” Rama said.

Montenegro has made good progress on its EU path

Kallas began her regional visit with meetings with Montenegrin officials. At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, she praised Montenegro’s commitment to reforms, reiterating that there are no shortcuts to membership—only through reform can progress be achieved.

“I welcome Montenegro’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the UN Charter. I also commend your generosity in welcoming Ukrainian refugees. From what I understand, you have taken in more refugees per capita than any other country in the world,” Kallas said.

Prime Minister Spajić affirmed Montenegro’s determination to maintain the current pace of reforms.

“Last year was the most successful yet in terms of Montenegro’s European integration and sets the stage for continued progress this year. Montenegro has no doubts—the European Union is our strategic path, and nothing can divert us from it. We are the only country in the United Nations to have voted in full alignment with EU decisions. We are grateful for the support you’ve provided in strengthening our defense, which enables us to participate in joint NATO and EU activities. This demonstrates our commitment to foreign policy, regardless of who serves as prime minister or who is in government,” Spajić emphasized.

During her visit to the region, Kallas did not visit Serbia and Kosovo. She stated that the EU is working on an analysis of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in order to encourage the normalization process between two sides.

“What we are doing this month is sitting down with the special envoy to really go through what the mistakes have been along the way, what is working and what is not, and to ‘ignite a new fire’ in this normalization process,” Kallas said, without providing further details.