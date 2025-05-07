European Parliament debates annual reports on Serbia and Kosovo

STRASBOURG – On Tuesday evening, the European Parliament held a debate on the latest reports on Serbia and Kosovo, presented by rapporteurs Tonino Picula and Riho Terras. Members of the European Parliament are scheduled to vote on the reports on Wednesday.

Tonino Picula (S&D), the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia, presented his first report on the country, highlighting widespread systemic corruption, nepotism, and the lack of adequate oversight mechanisms – symbolised, he said, by the tragic collapse of a canopy in Novi Sad last November that claimed 16 lives.

“The media are largely neither free nor accessible to all, the REM (Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media) is non-functional, the judiciary applies justice selectively, and those who point out problems face public attacks,” Picula said, describing the political situation in Serbia.

He emphasised that his report was drafted under conditions marked by undiplomatic practices, baseless accusations, manipulation, and personal attacks.

“Despite this, I approached this task professionally and in good faith, firmly believing in the openness of the common European project, the transformative potential of EU accession, and the benefits it brings to both EU citizens and candidate countries,” he stated.

Picula noted that Serbia’s political reality has been highly complex for some time, especially over the past six months. He reiterated that the Novi Sad tragedy stands as a stark symbol of the deep-rooted problems plaguing the system. “We are discussing the situation in a country where electoral legislation suffers from serious deficiencies,” he warned.

European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, also addressed the Parliament, urging Serbia to accelerate its efforts and deliver tangible results in fighting corruption and strengthening the rule of law.

“Judicial independence must be protected, the media must be independent, and electoral reforms must ensure that every citizen can vote with confidence in the system. These reforms are not only vital for Serbia’s EU path – they are imperative for overcoming the current political crisis and societal divisions,” said Kos.

She stressed the importance of civil society, the need to protect independent voices, and the collective responsibility to combat disinformation and manipulation that erode democratic trust.

Call to lift sanctions on Kosovo

Riho Terras (EPP), the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Kosovo, stated that continued dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade and the normalisation of relations are crucial to Kosovo’s path toward the European Union. He also called for the lifting of EU sanctions against Kosovo.

“Maintaining dialogue is absolutely essential for keeping Kosovo on its European course,” Terras said while presenting his report, which will be put to a vote on Wednesday. He emphasised the importance of an independent judiciary, freedom of the press, and media ownership transparency in Kosovo.

“These and other issues need improvement,” he said, adding that the EU must also do its part to support Kosovo’s reform agenda.

“We call for the immediate lifting of EU sanctions. They were never fair and have been unnecessary from the start,” Terras said, pointing out that many reform-supporting programs in Kosovo depend on EU funding.

He expressed hope that the institutional deadlock in Kosovo will soon be resolved with the election of a new president and the formation of a government that will work to revive the dialogue with Belgrade.

Terras also urged EU member states that have not yet recognised Kosovo’s independence to do so.

Commissioner Kos underscored that normalisation of relations with Serbia is a key requirement for Kosovo’s European path. “Dialogue has no alternative. Normalising relations with Serbia is an essential condition for Kosovo’s EU accession,” she stated at the start of the debate on Terras’s report, which followed the presentation of Picula’s report on Serbia.

She emphasized the need for a “strong and constructive” continuation of the EU-mediated dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade. “Kosovo and the whole region belong in the EU, and we will stand by Kosovo on this path,” she said.

Kos welcomed the recent parliamentary elections in Kosovo, noting that they were held peacefully and with the participation of all communities. She said the country is ready to reform its institutions and should move quickly to do so.

“A reform mechanism agreement must be signed and ratified. The Assembly must support it, and it is a condition for receiving EU funds. Kosovo must accelerate legal reforms,” Kos stated, emphasizing that these reforms will enable progress on the EU path.

She also praised Kosovo’s alignment with the EU on the war in Ukraine, calling it a clear demonstration of strategic orientation.

Following the debate – which included calls from some MEPs to lift the sanctions – Kos concluded that “it appears the time has come to begin gradually lifting the sanctions.”

MEPs will vote on Parliament’s response to the Commission’s 2023 and 2024 reports on Kosovo and on Serbia on Wednesday. The enlargement reports are the European Parliament’s response to the Commission’s annual reports on the candidate and potential candidate countries in the EU accession process. Resolutions adopted in plenary represent the European Parliament’s official position regarding EU relations with these countries.