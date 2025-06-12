The fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit: Regional security and cooperation must be enhanced

ODESA -The fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which was organised on 11 June in Odesa, addressed a broad agenda to enhance regional security, including but not limited to the Black Sea region, resilience, and cooperation. According to the official statement: “Priorities include security, hybrid threat prevention, trade, energy security, demining, Ukraine’s recovery, humanitarian aid and rehabilitation, especially for Ukrainian veterans and children affected by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”.

The event concluded with the adoption of the Declaration that encouraged the international community “to maintain and further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation in the banking and energy sector”.

The document was signed by the officials of Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, and Slovenia, while the Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić abstained from signing.

The Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit was launched in 2022 to strengthen ties between Kyiv and Southeastern European countries amid the ongoing war with Russia. Kyiv Post reports that Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian attacks during the war, with the most recent drone strike killing two in the city on 10 June.

“All nations should refrain from offering assistance to Russia’s war effort”

The Declaration urges the international community to intensify its support for Ukraine in its struggle to defend its freedom, independence, and territorial integrity. At the same time, all nations are urged to refrain from offering any form of material or other assistance to Russia’s war effort.

“Full withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment from the entire Ukrainian territory, an end to hostilities and the war as a whole, and the full restoration of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders are essential, non-negotiable conditions for a comprehensive, robust and durable peace”, the document states.

The Declaration also supports the future membership of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and the Southeast European partners in the EU, since it is “vital for the long-term stability, security, and prosperity of the region and Europe as a whole”.

Also, it stresses that the NATO membership remains the best cost-effective security option for Ukraine.

Finally, the participants of the summit committed to contributing to Ukraine’s ongoing and post-war recovery and reconstruction.

“This includes engaging all relevant stakeholders – international financial institutions, private companies, local communities, and other partners – to secure the investments, expertise, and financial support necessary to build a prosperous future for Ukraine. The countries in Southeast Europe should play a pivotal role in Ukraine’s reconstruction process”, the Declaration stresses.

Vučić: Serbia can assume patronage over the reconstruction of some Ukrainian settlements

Aleksandar Vučić, who visited Ukraine for the first time since the outbreak of the war, said he had not signed the Declaration because it called for sanctions against Russia.

“I could not go against myself, my country and my policies by signing the Declaration”, he remarked.

However, Vučić underlined that Serbia could help Ukraine with restoration of one of its cities or regions.

“I would like to receive your support, Mr. President Zelensky, so that we can take one or two small towns or one small region that we could restore. And I think it would be something very understandable and noticeable to the people in Ukraine if they received the clear and very specific support. Something like what Azerbaijan was doing”, he stated.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine valued Serbia’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We discussed mutual support on the path to the EU, bilateral cooperation, and Ukraine’s reconstruction. I thank you for the initiative to help with the recovery efforts and to assume patronage over the reconstruction of several Ukrainian settlements. This is a truly effective form of cooperation, and we look forward to positive results”, Zelenskyy wrote on X following his bilateral meeting with Vučić.