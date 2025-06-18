EP adopts report on Montenegro, calls for more effective closing of chapters

STRASBOURG – European Parliament adopted today the annual report on Montenegro with 470 votes in favour, 102 against and 77 abstentions. MEPs stressed that Montenegro remains the leading candidate in the EU enlargement process and pointed to the overwhelming support of its citizens and the majority of political actors for joining the EU in 2028, calling on them to move more swiftly and effectively towards closing of the negotiating chapters.

The rapporteur on Montenegro, Marjan Šarec (Renew Europe), said that it is important to note that the adoption of necessary legislation involved cooperation between both coalition and opposition parties.

“This reflects a high level of awareness that the European path is the only right one for Montenegro, with no viable alternative. Montenegro’s achievements thus far provide a solid foundation for addressing future challenges, which are numerous and far from easy. The fight against organised crime and corruption, judicial reform, and the prevention of influence from third countries are of critical importance for meeting democratic standards”, Šarec said.

The report welcomed Montenegro’s continued full alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including EU restrictive measures, “notably those related to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and cyberattacks”.

However, the MEPs remain concerned about “malign foreign interference that discredits the Union and jeopardises Montenegro’s progress towards accession”. Therefore, the country is urged to adopt countermeasures in enhanced cooperation with the EU and NATO, and through increased regional cooperation among the Western Balkan countries.

When it comes to democracy and rule of law, the report calls for the implementation of the relevant legislation “in order to provide the country with a framework for the professionalisation, optimisation and rationalisation of public administration”, as well as to further align its legal framework, including the constitution, with the EU legislation and standards on the independence, accountability, impartiality, integrity and professionalism of the judiciary.

At the same time, the country is encouraged to intensify its criminal justice response to serious corruption and create conditions that enable judicial institutions and independent bodies responsible for fighting corruption to operate effectively and be free from political influence.

Regarding the fundamental freedoms and human rights, Montenegro is invited to strengthen institutional mechanisms for gender equality, conduct effective investigations and prosecute cases of hate speech, smear campaigns and SLAPPs against journalists, as well as to “guarantee the editorial, institutional and financial independence of the public broadcasting service RTCG”.