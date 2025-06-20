EU enlargement among priorities of Denmark’s upcoming EU Council Presidency

COPENHAGEN – From 1 July to 31 December 2025, Denmark will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union under the slogan “A strong Europe in a changing world”. According to the official announcement, the Danish Presidency “will work for a secure Europe as well as a competitive and green Europe”.

“The EU is facing a new international order marked by uncertainty, global strategic and economic competition, and rising levels of conflict. That is why the EU must be able to act in its own right. The EU’s strength lies in European unity, a solid economic foundation, stable democracies, and socially balanced societies, among other things”, the statement reads.

The enlargement of the EU is at the top agenda of the Danish Presidency when it comes to the area of the EU’s General Affairs. It is stressed that the enlargement is a geopolitical necessity, and the only way for the EU to effectively contribute to stabilising the European continent and strengthening the resilience of countries vulnerable to unwanted external influence.

“The Danish Presidency will therefore work ambitiously to promote a merit-based enlargement of the Union and prepare the EU for enlargement through internal reforms. Accordingly, the Danish Presidency will advance the enlargement negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans. Enlargement is closely linked to efforts to uphold the EU’s fundamental values of democracy and the rule of law”, it is stated.

In addition, it is announced that the Danish Presidency will steer the enlargement process through ongoing political dialogue and in line with the Copenhagen criteria and a merit-based approach.

“To ensure a successful enlargement process, it is important that the EU supports candidate countries’ efforts to implement the necessary reforms. To prepare the EU for enlargement and ensure that future enlargements strengthen the Union, the Presidency will continue the work on internal reforms. The aim of these reforms is also to ensure that the EU is able to act independently and resolutely in today’s geopolitical landscape and pursue the political goals set out in the European Council’s strategic agenda”, the statement says.

It is clarified that these efforts will, in particular, draw on the Commission’s upcoming policy reviews of pre-enlargement reforms, providing a fact-based, analytical foundation for further steps.

“The EU’s values, policies, budget, and decision-making processes will all be carefully reviewed to identify necessary adjustments across the four reform areas”, the Danish Presidency states.

The Danish Presidency Programme also highlights the protection of the EU’s fundamental values – democracy and the rule of law.

“This shall include exploring how existing tools can be strengthened. Based on the Commission’s annual Rule of Law Report, the Presidency will continue the Rule of Law Dialogue in the Council with Member States and selected candidate countries”, the document states.

At the same time, the Danish Presidency notes that the European defence industry must be strengthened, and that “political, military, economic and civilian support for Ukraine, as well as the EU’s policy of maintaining pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, must continue”.

It is also announced that efforts will focus on “structural reforms, the implementation of EU fiscal rules, burden reduction and simplification, improving framework conditions for European businesses, and the mobilisation of private investment”.