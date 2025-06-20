Serbia receives pre-financing from the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans

BELGRADE – The European Commission today transferred €51.7 million in favourable loans to Serbia’s state budget, corresponding to the pre-financing portion envisaged under the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, the Delegation of the European Union in Belgrade stated.

An additional €59 million in pre-financing, in the form of grants and loans, will be channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) to improve infrastructure across the country.

This pre-financing represents 7% of the total financial support allocated to Serbia under the EU Growth Plan.

As the statement recalls, the pre-financing payment followed the ratification by the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia of the agreement on the instrument and the loan agreement within the Instrument for Reforms and Growth. These agreements were ratified in November 2024 and March 2025.

Future disbursements from the Instrument for Reforms and Growth for the Western Balkans will be made after the implementation of reform steps agreed upon between the European Commission and the Government of Serbia through the Reform Agenda, and provided that applicable prerequisites and general conditions are met.

It is also noted that the European Commission disbursed pre-financing to North Macedonia and Albania in March and to Montenegro in May 2025.

Kosovo still needs to meet the same procedural requirements in order to receive pre-financing, including ratification of the Agreement on the Instrument and the Loan Agreement, while Bosnia and Herzegovina has yet to submit its final Reform Agenda.