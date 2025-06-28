Montenegro closes chapter 5 on public procurement in negotiations with the EU

BRUSSELS – Montenegro provisionally closed accession negotiations on chapter 5 on public procurement on 27 June, reaching a total of seven closed chapters out of 33.

“The EU welcomes Montenegro’s progress in closing chapter 5 on public procurement. This marks the seventh negotiating chapter closed – a meaningful step forward on Montenegro’s path towards European integration”, stated Adam Szłapka, Minister for European Affairs of Poland, on behalf of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU

The provisional closing of the chapter means that the EU may, if necessary, return to this chapter at an appropriate moment.

The previous Accession Conference with Montenegro was held on 16 December 2024, where chapters 7 (intellectual property), 10 (information society and media) and 20 (enterprise and industrial policy) were provisionally closed.

The European Union delegation was led by Ambassador Agnieszka Bartol, Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU, with the participation of Director General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighbourhood, Mr Gert Jan Koopman. The Montenegrin delegation was led by Mr Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

On Saturday, 28 June, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos congratulated PM Spajić and reiterated her support for Montenegro’s ambition to finish accession negotiations by the end of 2026.

“Yesterday, we marked another step forward on your EU path by closing chapter 5. Together, we strengthen your country’s safeguards against corruption, ensuring free competition and equal treatment”, Kos wrote on X.