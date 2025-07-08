European Parliament commemorates the victims of Srebrenica genocide

STRASBOURG – President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola led members in remembering the victims of the Srebrenica genocide at the opening of the July plenary session in Strasbourg on 7 July. MEPs paid homage to two survivors of the massacre, Almasa and Almir Salihović, who were present in the hemicycle. “This House honours you and all survivors, just as we continue to keep the memories of the victims alive”, Metsola said. She went on to quote the words of the Srebrenica Prayer recited every year: “May mothers’ tears become prayers that Srebrenica never happens again”.