Ćerimagić: Crisis contained for now, but Dodik’s next moves will be decisive

Three weeks after the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed the verdict against Milorad Dodik, and two weeks after the electoral commission stripped him of his mandate, Bosnia and Herzegovina has avoided escalation. Yet uncertainty looms large: Dodik’s balancing act between legal appeals and open threats to defy the verdict will determine whether the crisis remains under control or turns into a major confrontation.

In an interview with European Western Balkans, Adnan Ćerimagić, senior analyst at the European Stability Initiative (ESI), discusses Dodik’s strategy, the role of the Office of the High Representative, and how political dynamics in Serbia and the wider international context are shaping the crisis.