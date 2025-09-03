Vučić: Cooperation with Russia of great importance for Serbia

BEIJING – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated during the yesterday’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that cooperation with Moscow at the highest level is of great importance for Belgrade across all areas.

At the beginning of the meeting, Vučić emphasized that Serbia has not imposed any sanctions on the Russian Federation and will continue to uphold its neutrality.

“I want to inform you that Serbia has been in a difficult situation and under significant pressure since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis. Nevertheless, we have managed to preserve our stance and defend Serbia’s independence”, Vučić stated.

Vučić particularly emphasized Serbia’s collaboration with Moscow in the fields of energy and Russian gas supply.

During the meeting, Vučić noted that Serbia, thanks to an oil pipeline to be jointly built with Hungary, would be able to further enhance its energy cooperation with Russia.

“All Russian companies are welcome, especially those interested in participating in infrastructure projects in Serbia,” Vučić said.

He also thanked Putin for the opportunity to meet and expressed gratitude for the hospitality during his visit to Moscow in May, where he attended the military parade making Russia’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Putin stated that Moscow respects Serbia’s independent orientation under Vučić’s leadership.

Serbia remains the only EU candidate country in the Western Balkans that has not imposed sanctions on Russia, while Vučić, alongside RS President Milorad Dodik, is the only leader in the region meeting with Putin.

Both presidents were guests of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, who is marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a military parade.