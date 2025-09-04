European Commission: Serbia to demonstrate commitment to European values

BRUSSELS – Relations with Putin’s regime and Russia cannot be business as usual, and the European Union has made this crystal clear to Serbia, the European Commission Spokesperson told European Western Balkans in response to a question about Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attendance at the military parade in Beijing.

“Serbia needs to reassure us of its strategic orientation towards the EU and demonstrate a credible commitment to European values”, it was stated in written response to EWB.

From the European Commission recalled that Serbia has applied for EU membership and that Serbia’s decision implies that the country aligns with the EU, including in terms of foreign policy.

“The EU has been crystal clear with our partners, including candidate countries such as Serbia. Relations with Russia cannot be business as usual with Putin’s regime and in the shadow of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified was of aggression against Ukraine”, it is said.

European Commission Spokesperson added that China continues to be a key enable for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, without which Russia would not be able to continue waging this war to the same extent.

Serbian President was guest of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, who marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a military parade. During his visit to China, Vučić also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.