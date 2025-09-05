Discussion on democracy in Serbia on Tuesday in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG – A panel discussion on democracy in Serbia will take place on Tuesday, 11 September, in the European Parliament. The event is organized by Members of the European Parliament from the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Renew Europe (RE), and the Greens parliamentary groups.

Among the speakers will be MEPs Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D), Helmut Brandstätter (RE), and Vladimir Prebilič (Greens), as well as representatives of Serbia’s opposition parties, the Party of Freedom and Justice (SSP), the Green-Left Front (ZLF), and the Movement of Free Citizens (PSG)..

As organizers said the tragic collapse of the Novi Sad railway station canopy, which sparked widespread outrage and massive student-led protests, has become a powerful symbol of the government’s negligence and disregard for public safety and rule of law.

They recalled that citizens across Serbia, particularly the student movement, have mobilized in unprecedented ways to demand change.

According to them, these protests, coupled with the resilience of opposition voices, highlight a critical moment for Serbia’s democratic future and its relationship with Europe

They stressed that Serbia has entered the phase of deepening political turmoil, marked by growing authoritarian tendencies, restrictions on freedoms, and the repression of critical voices.

“Opposition figures, civil society representatives, and students have increasingly become targets of physical attacks and intimidation as they demand transparency, accountability, and genuine democratic reforms including free and fair snap elections”, the organizers said.

Also on Tuesday, the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg will hold a debate on the “wave of violence and continued use of force against protesters in Serbia”, with participation from representatives of the European Commission and the Council.