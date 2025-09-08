Commission to possibly adopt reports and pre-enlargement policy reviews in October

BRUSSELS – According to the indicative list of items on the agenda of the European Commission’s meeting, the Enlargement package 2025 and in-depth policy reviews for the upcoming enlargement could be adopted on 29 October.

These items are listed among the possible ones on the indicative agenda of the European Commission’s College covering September and October 2025.

Last year, the Enlargement package, which consists of annual reports on the progress of candidate countries, was also adopted in the last week of October.

Meanwhile, in-depth policy reviews necessary to prepare the Union for future enlargement were announced for Spring 2025, but their adoption was delayed.

In June 2024, the European Council adopted conclusions on the next steps for internal EU reforms that should precede the admission of new member states. According to these conclusions, the European Commission is supposed to prepare in-depth policy reviews which would serve as the basis for further reforms.

While the preparation of the reviews is running late, the European Commission confirmed for our portal in July that they were ongoing.