Manfred Weber: EPP will scrutinize the membership of the ruling Serbian SNS

STRASBOURG – The future of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) within the European People’s Party (EPP) will be the subject of scrutiny in the coming days, Manfred Weber, president of the EPP, said today.

Addressing the media before the EP plenary session, he stated that the EPP is carefully following the situation and developments in Serbia, adding that the group is not blind to the latest events and images from Serbia. Weber said that the scrutiny of SNS membership in this political group will take place in the coming days.

The SNS has been an associate member of the EPP since 2016, and the largest European party family has maintained good cooperation with the ruling party since then, despite the warnings of some experts that it legitimises the undemocratic practices of the SNS.