United States suspends strategic dialogue with Kosovo

PRISTINA – The United States Embassy in Kosovo has announced that the country has indefinitely suspended its planned Strategic Dialogue with Kosovo “due to concerns about caretaker government actions that have increased tensions and instability”.

According to the statement, these actions are constraining the ability of the United States to work productively with Kosovo on joint priorities.

“We remain committed to advancing joint interests shared by the United States and the people of Kosovo. Our relationship with Kosovo is based on a common goal: strengthening peace and stability as a basis for mutual economic prosperity. Unfortunately, recent actions and statements by Caretaker Prime Minister Kurti have posed challenges to progress made over many years”, the statement reads.

The Embassy added that the strategic dialogue was intended to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties for the benefit of the American and Kosovan people.

“We hope to pursue such efforts in the future when appropriate. We know this a goal prioritized by the people of Kosovo”, the statement concludes.