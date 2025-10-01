Reform Agenda of BiH finally adopted

SARAJEVO – After a long delay, the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted the country’s Reform Agenda on 30 September. It is the last country of the region to do so.

The Reform Agenda represents a list of reforms a country needs to gradually fulfil by 2027 to access the funds of the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which was established last year.

The adoption of the Reform Agenda itself was a precondition for accessing the first round of financing under the Growth Plan. BiH has already lost access to 108 million Euros for failing to meet the deadline earlier.

Yesterday was the final date for adopting the Reform Agenda before the loss of a further 108 million Euros. Ministers from the Serb SNSD party lifted their vetoes to the adoption of the document, Klix reports.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos urged the country to adopt the Reform Agenda during her visit last week, in order to avoid losing a further 10 per cent of the total sum allocated to BiH.

Upon the adoption of the Reform Agenda yesterday, Kos posted on X that “today, she was very happy”.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina has shown much needed unity. We have a Reform Agenda! This is an important step to unlock the EU Growth Plan. Together we can deliver: better roads, cheaper energy, faster internet, no fees for money transactions & roaming”, Kos wrote.