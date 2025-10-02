Support for enlargement reaffirmed in a meeting with Western Balkan partners

OPATIJA – The Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament hosted a meeting today with their partners from the Western Balkans candidate countries. The aim of the meeting, according to the group’s press release, was to reaffirm their unequivocal support for EU enlargement as Europe’s peace project.

The S&D Group relaunched the Willy Brandt Programme for EU enlargement in April in Brussels.

“At this stage, the S&Ds are opening a new opportunity for Western Balkans partners to participate more actively in the political activities of the Group. Today’s meeting is one such example of this closer cooperation, as we have invited the acceding countries’ representatives to the Group’s event”, reads the press release.

Iratxe García, S&D Group leader, stated that the Socialists and Democrats have always wholeheartedly supported EU enlargement as the only path towards lasting peace in Europe.

“Enlargement means progress. Since 2004, the ten countries that joined the Union have seen child poverty fall from 41% to 17%, overall poverty halve, real wages double, six million new jobs created, and higher education reach a fifth more young people. And it’s not just the new members who have gained: Spain doubled its exports, Italy increased its trade by 77%, and the Union as a whole became stronger, more diverse, and more secure. This is the true story of enlargement: more prosperity, more democracy, more opportunities”, García said.

She added that the group was also committed to the reforms within the EU, such as switching from unanimity to qualified majority voting.

“Today in Opatija, together with our progressive friends from the region, we reaffirm our commitment to a merit-based EU enlargement process, with the central goal of upholding democracy, the rule of law and fundamental values”, García concluded.

Tonino Picula, S&D MEP and European Parliament’s rapporteur on Serbia, added that enlargement must remain anchored in democracy and the rule of law.

“This is particularly true for Serbia, which is going through a historic civic revolt against democratic backsliding, media repression, and corruption. Serbia’s accession depends on real reforms and a categorical choice to stand on Europe’s side. This can only be achieved through progressive politics that empower civil society, protect minorities, and support the students and citizens demanding democracy in Belgrade and beyond”, Picula said.