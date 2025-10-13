TIRANA – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen started her annual tour of the Western Balkans today in Tirana, with words of praise for the country’s progress on its EU path. She also opened the first EU-Western Balkans Investment Forum.

Speaking in a press conference with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama earlier today, von der Leyen remarked that the country’s goal is to close all chapters by 2027.

“This is ambitious, but we like ambitions”, she said.

“My first message is very clear: Albania is on the right track towards the European Union. You’ve come a long way. There is a stunning and outstanding record speed acceleration in the last three to four years. Five of six negotiating clusters are already open. We plan to open the last one this autumn”, von der Leyen said at the press conference.

She added that the geopolitical momentum is now.

“Every nation must choose its place, and Albania has made its choice very clearly”, von der Leyen said.

She announced the upcoming disbursment of EUR 100 million to Albania from the European Union Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and the abolishing of all roaming charges between Albania and the European Union.

Glad to begin my annual tour of the Western Balkans in Tirana.



Albania is on the right track towards the EU.



With record-speed acceleration in the past three years.



We are ready to support you every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/tLX6Ndh369 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 13, 2025

Prime Minister Rama announced the Investment forum between the EU and the Western Balkans, which is hosted for the first time, and will host a significant number of companies from across the region.

“Our aim is to turn this into a tradition in the coming years”, Rama said.

Later on Monday, Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Tivat, Montenegro, and on Tuesday to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On Wednesday, the President of the European Commission will be visiting Serbia, Kosovo and North Macedonia.