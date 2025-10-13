“Von der Leyen to condemn Vučić’s repression”

BRUSSELS – “We call on President Von der Leyen on the side on those defending Serbia democracy, to condemn Vučić’s repression and support students and the opposition’s call for elections”, said a joint statement by four European political parties – the European Democratic Party, European Green Party, Party of European Socialists (PES), and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE).

Ahead of President Von der Leyen’s regional tour, which will include a visit to Belgrade, European parties urged EU institutions to take a clear stance in support of democracy, civil society, and the rule of law in Serbia.

“President Vučić has been repressing protestors, including using violence for almost a year. Tomorrow President Von der Leyen is visiting Serbia. We fear that President Vučić will use her visit to claim that he has the support of European partners. We must not reward autocrats”, said a statement.

https://twitter.com/PES_PSE/status/1977681558531195291

They called on President Von der Leyen to stand on the side of those defending Serbian democracy, to condemn Vučić’s repression and support students and the opposition’s call for elections.

“Following our visit to Serbia and our meetings with civic and democratic forces, it is clearer than ever that we must choose a side. President Von der Leyen’s visit to Serbia is a crucial moment to show where Europe stands: with students, with those protesting peacefully, and above all with freedom and the rule of law”, said Sandro Gozi, a Secretary-General of the European Democratic Party.