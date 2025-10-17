Next year’s EU-Western Balkans Summit to be held in Montenegro

BRUSSELS – President of the European Council António Costa announced yesterday that the 2026 EU-Western Balkans summit will be held on 1 June in Montenegro.

Costa announced this after meeting with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović.

“It will be wonderful to hold the summit in the region and in the country that is making impressive progress towards EU accession”, wrote Costa in an X post.

Speaking for RTCG from Brussels, Milatović said that next year, when Montenegro celebrates 20 years since the restoration of independence, it will receive strong support from European partners in the organisation of the Summit.



“It is a sign of great trust and certainly another great support, which comes from the EU, when it comes to the completion of our accession,” Milatović stated.

In 2018, Bulgaria hosted the first EU-Western Balkans Summit after a 15-year gap following the 2003 Thessaloniki Summit, at which the countries from the region were promised EU membership. In 2020, Croatia hosted the next EU-Western Balkans summit, while in 2021, the host was Slovenia.

The 2022 edition of the Summit was held in Albania, while the next two Summits, in 2023 and 2024, were held in Brussels.