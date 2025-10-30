Macron hosts members of BiH Presidency

PARIS – Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, Željka Cvijanović and Denis Bećirović met yesterday in Paris with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Radio Free Europe reports.

The meeting, held in the Elysee Palace, was also attended by the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Office of the Chairman of the Presidency of BiH Željko Komšić stated.

The main topics of discussion were the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, its European path, regional stability, and the strengthening of bilateral relations between BiH and France.

“Chairman Komšić emphasised his commitment and support to the implementation of reforms, including the appointment of the Chief Negotiator and the adoption of the law on the Court and the law on the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council”, the statement notes.

Macron expressed his commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to the stability of the entire region.

In addition, he stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and France, especially through the activities of the French Development Agency, whose framework agreement has already been approved by the Presidency of BiH.

In this context, the importance of continued cooperation in the field of energy and sustainable development was emphasised.

The meeting with the members of the BiH Presidency in Paris had a symbolic character, bearing in mind that this year marks 30 years since the Dayton Peace Agreement was signed in that city.